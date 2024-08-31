Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,329,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,348 shares of company stock worth $42,730,178. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $165.60 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

