AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in AT&T by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,643,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 948,760 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 854,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 20.4% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 308,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

T stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

