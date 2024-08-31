Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 18,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 263,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancolombia

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.898 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.