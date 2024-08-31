Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

NYSE BMO opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

