Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 521,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BNED stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $226.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $340.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.09.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($7.11) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 37.91% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.
BNED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
