Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 521,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

BNED stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $226.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $340.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($7.11) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 37.91% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Eric Singer purchased 18,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,394.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Eric Singer acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William C. Martin purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $273,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,920.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 202,596,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,759 over the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

