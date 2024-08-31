BCK Partners Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BCK Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 23,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 109.0% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 197,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

