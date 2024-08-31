Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Director Purchases $59,100.00 in Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beneficient Price Performance

Beneficient stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $287.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

