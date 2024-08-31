BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

