BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells $83,570.00 in Stock

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $2,883,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

