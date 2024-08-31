BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 172,961 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,961 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $100,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Shares of XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

