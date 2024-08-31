BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 300,572 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,572 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of Allstate worth $54,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 47.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 185,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Allstate by 175.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $188.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.99. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $105.57 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

