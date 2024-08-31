BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 295,999 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 295,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,768,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of GE Vernova at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $80,235,000.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GEV opened at $200.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.42. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $201.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

