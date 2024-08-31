BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,028 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $53,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $215.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.37. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

