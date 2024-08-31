BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $70,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.13. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.67 and a 1 year high of $284.49.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

