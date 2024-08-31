BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

