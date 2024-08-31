BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 959,038 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 959,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.63% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HLX stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

View Our Latest Report on HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.