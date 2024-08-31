BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,499 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $49,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,537,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,037,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,770 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
