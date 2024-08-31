BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $47,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,847,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $153.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

