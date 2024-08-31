BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,140,241 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $46,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

