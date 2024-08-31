BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of Pool worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $351.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.57.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

