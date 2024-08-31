BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,378 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $315,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,285,855,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,695,722,000 after buying an additional 4,440,229 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,733,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,620 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total value of $4,117,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,643,622.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $221,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total transaction of $4,117,971.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,884 shares in the company, valued at $274,643,622.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,078 shares of company stock worth $200,792,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $521.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $544.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

