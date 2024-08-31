BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ventas by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $62.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -326.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

