BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $10.90 Million Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Reliance alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $286.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.45. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.49 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.