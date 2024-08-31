BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $34.20 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 187.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,739 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in CVS Health by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

CVS Health stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

