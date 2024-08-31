BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $36.23 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,506 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $36,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $226.66 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.07.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

