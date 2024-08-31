BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $39.29 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,438 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.61% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $39,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO opened at $45.91 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

