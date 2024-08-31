BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $40.75 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $40,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.9% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 124.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $272.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $314.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

