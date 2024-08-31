BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $56.45 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,276 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $56,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,393,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $112.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.