BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $9.51 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in GoDaddy by 36.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 302.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GoDaddy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.58.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $167.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,913 shares of company stock worth $7,416,831 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

