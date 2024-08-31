BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 981,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $48,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Cameco by 15.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

