BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.44% of PJT Partners worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after buying an additional 505,712 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 934.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,297 shares of company stock worth $1,904,168 in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

PJT opened at $123.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $136.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

