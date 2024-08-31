BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $140.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,300. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

