BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDB opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

