BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 146,695 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1,191.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,695 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $39,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,027,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.30. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

