BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 2,556 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $41,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.7% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,002,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

BDX opened at $242.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $283.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

