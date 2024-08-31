BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Kellanova worth $35,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Saturday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

NYSE K opened at $80.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,297,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,386,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

