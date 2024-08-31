BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $42,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,559,000 after purchasing an additional 132,802 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,165,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $197.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

