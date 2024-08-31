BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $47,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,784,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Vericel by 509.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 699,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,202 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

VCEL stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,165.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

