BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 100,662 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100,662 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $104.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

