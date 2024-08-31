BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 15,162 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $159.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.