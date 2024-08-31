BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,709 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $38,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,553,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.5 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

