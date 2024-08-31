BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.36% of VeriSign worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo DS Manager LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $183.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.66. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

