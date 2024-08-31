BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,080 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $44,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after buying an additional 3,470,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,831,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

