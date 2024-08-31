BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 54,724 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.25% of Cooper Companies worth $43,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $106.95.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.61.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

