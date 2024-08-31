Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $49.48 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,076 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 54,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 77,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,187,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,278,000 after buying an additional 467,931 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

