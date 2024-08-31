Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Shares of BAM opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

