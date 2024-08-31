Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Boosted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,900,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 127,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $105.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,623,258 over the last 90 days. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

