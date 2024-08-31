Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,178 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Dover by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,565 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $186.03 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Get Our Latest Report on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.