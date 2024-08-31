Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 10991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

Get Catalent alerts:

The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $858,941. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,872,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.