CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CEMIG Price Performance

Shares of CIG stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This is a boost from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

